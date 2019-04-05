RACINE — On Thursday, members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant in the City of Racine as part of an child pornography investigation. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office subsequently took Daniel T. Fesko, 37, into custody.
Fesko was transported to the Racine County Jail and was being held as of Friday on several pending counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the Sheriff's Office, during an interview with Fesko, he advised investigators that he was employed in information technology but denied any knowledge as to how the child pornography came to be on his personal computer. A “dark web” search engine was also located on Fesko’s desktop. He also denied knowing how the search engine came to be on his computer or what the search engine was.
