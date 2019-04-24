Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man was reportedly found with cocaine, dozens of THC vape cartridges and almost 650 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber, 25, faces felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana between 200 grams and 1,000 grams, possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Caledonia Police officer pulled Agbuis-Jaber over in the 5300 block of Douglas Avenue. As the officer spoke with Agbuis-Jaber, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the officer found 67 THC vape cartridges, 649.9 grams of marijuana, a small bag of cocaine, digital scale, five boxes of sandwich bags and $4,939 in cash.

Agbuis-Jaber made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $5,000.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments