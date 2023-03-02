RACINE — The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman and filming what he did is underway in Racine County Circuit Court.

Shane Stanger, 48, is charged with six counts of second degree sexual assault/unconscious person with domestic abuse assessments, seven counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, five counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent, five counts of invasion of privacy, stalking and intimidating a victim.

There are also three counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

The investigation began on Feb. 28, 2021, when a woman in Rochester reported that she discovered videos on Stanger’s computer that show him engaging in sexual contact with her while she was passed out. The woman reportedly told investigators that she was not aware nor awake during the alleged assault.

On Wednesday, footage of Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewing Stanger was shown to the jury.

In that video, Stanger tells investigators that he and the woman would have intercourse and film it to watch later. He also alleges that the woman would share the videos with neighbors.

However, the woman told the jury that she never would have consented to either the filming or the acts shown in the video.

Additionally, the woman never moves during the video, not even when Stanger leaves for a time, which the state intends to use to illustrate the that woman was unconscious at the time.

