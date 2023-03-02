RACINE — The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman and filming what he did is underway in Racine County Circuit Court.
Shane Stanger, 48, is charged with six counts of second degree sexual assault/unconscious person with domestic abuse assessments, seven counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, five counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent, five counts of invasion of privacy, stalking and intimidating a victim.
There are also three counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
Shane Stanger has been charged with 84 felonies.
Dee Hölzel
The investigation began on Feb. 28, 2021, when a woman in Rochester reported that she discovered videos on Stanger’s computer that show him engaging in sexual contact with her while she was passed out. The woman reportedly told investigators that she was not aware nor awake during the alleged assault.
On Wednesday, footage of Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewing Stanger was shown to the jury.
In that video, Stanger tells investigators that he and the woman would have intercourse and film it to watch later. He also alleges that the woman would share the videos with neighbors.
However, the woman told the jury that she never would have consented to either the filming or the acts shown in the video.
Additionally, the woman never moves during the video, not even when Stanger leaves for a time, which the state intends to use to illustrate the that woman was unconscious at the time.
Special masters: what they are and how they impact court cases
Even for the most informed political enthusiast, some litigation is just difficult to follow. Court proceedings become complicated quickly, and sometimes even those involved need an extra set of hands to help move the case along.
Enter special masters. These court-appointed employees step in when typical court staffing falls short. Such is the case for one of the judicial proceedings making headlines at the moment: the investigation by the FBI into documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. With more than 11,000 documents,
Trump's legal team requested a special master to help review and sort the evidence.
But to almost anyone without a Juris Doctor, the term "special master" may as well come from a foreign language. To help make sense of the legalese permeating the news,
Fabio Balbi // Shutterstock
What is a special master?
A "
special master" is a person appointed by a court to carry out a specific task or set of tasks for that court. These tasks may include pre- or post-trial duties, compiling reports on evidence, or even liaising between the two parties involved.
Before the establishment of special masters in
Rule 53 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, "masters" were also court-appointed staff specifically chosen to compile evidence and documents to inform the court's action. Though many special masters complete similar tasks to masters, the use of special masters has nearly eclipsed the appointment of traditional masters in practice.
UnderhilStudio // Shutterstock
Who decides to appoint a special master to a case?
Though any party involved in a court case can request a special master, the decision to appoint one is ultimately up to the court itself, according to the
American Bar Association. In addition, either party in a case can suggest who to appoint as the special master; however, the final decision rests with the court.
Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock
How is a special master chosen?
The American Bar Association's guidelines state that the court must "ensure that qualified and appropriately skilled and experienced candidates are identified and chosen." There are no further requirements regarding educational attainment (such as a law degree) or experience. However, Rule 53 does include a clause forbidding the appointed special master to have any relationship with others involved in or working on the case.
Despite the lack of legal requirements for familiarity with the law, the Department of Justice does cite a JD as a required qualification for their
special masters' job postings. The court makes the final determination of who will fill the role of a special master when required.
JARIRIYAWAT // Shutterstock
How common are special masters?
Typically, special masters are the exception, not the rule. A
2000 Federal Judicial Center report found that special masters were exceptionally rare at the state level. When utilized, they were often internally appointed so that someone already involved in that state's legal system could help with the case. Internal candidates are already on the system's payroll, so they do not incur an additional charge on either the government or the parties involved.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Does a special master impact the outcome of a court case?
No, the appointment of a special master does not inherently change the outcome of a court case. The only inherent change to a court case that a special master may cause is potentially increasing the length of the court proceedings, as the appointment process takes time and special masters often report on their findings during the court hearings.
Special masters are sometimes called upon to make decisions during the court proceedings, according to special master
David Cohen, who works on federal cases concerning opioid litigation. In such a case, the findings of the special master are taken into consideration by the presiding judge and jury, if present.
Nuk2013 // Shutterstock
What is the purpose of the special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?
Former New York Chief Federal Judge Raymond J. Dearie has been appointed as a special master for the Mar-a-Lago case. Specifically, Dearie's task is to examine about 100 documents from the case considered classified information. However, there was previously some debate about whether Dearie should also sift through the more than 11,000 nonclassified documents associated with the case.
Once Dearie has sufficiently examined the documents, he will provide a ruling about whether or not any of the documents should be withheld from criminal investigators due to either attorney-client or executive privileges held by Trump.
alexskopje // Shutterstock
What other cases have appointed special masters?
Special masters are not confined to certain types of cases; however, they are most often appointed for particularly complicated cases or ones with a large volume of case material associated with it, as is the case with the Mar-a-Lago proceedings.
Other cases that have involved special masters include complex antitrust cases like La Buy v. Howes Leather in 1957, a suite of
opioid litigation cases in Cleveland in 2018, and immigration litigation cases like Ayuda, Inc. v. Meese in 1988—though this is far from an exhaustive list.
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.