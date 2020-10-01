Man gets trapped underneath semi-trailer at Petro Truck Service, Flight for Life called

RACINE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries and received a medical airlift after he got trapped underneath a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported Thursday night.

At around 2 p.m., the man was working on a 53-foot semi-trailer at Petro Truck Service, where he worked, on South Sylvania Avenue near where Highway 20 runs underneath Interstate 94. The man then "became trapped" underneath the trailer, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

His co-workers rendered aid and got him out from underneath the semi-trailer while emergency responders from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department responded to the scene, along with deputies.

The man was then flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa to be treated.

