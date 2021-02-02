 Skip to main content
Man from Hartford allegedly raped girl under the age of 10 in Caledonia

Man from Hartford allegedly raped girl under the age of 10 in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Hartford man allegedly raped a girl under the age of 10 in Racine County.

Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and 1st degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).

According to a criminal complaint:

The girl reported to a Walworth County Sheriff's detective that she was sexually assaulted by Luedtke, and that the assault occurred in a home on the 6200 block of Highway 31.

Eric Luedtke

Luedtke

According to the report, Luedtke allegedly began touching the girl in the basement of the home when a friend of Luedtke's was in the room. The friend said “What are you doing Eric?” and told Luedtke to stop, but Luedtke then reportedly told the friend to leave and the friend obeyed.

Luedtke then allegedly took the girl to a bedroom and, as he undressed, the girl managed to escape, but was caught again. Luedtke then attempted to rape the girl, but she escaped again and hid until someone else returned to the house, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, Luedtke was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

