Aug. 14 stabbing

Racine Fire Department paramedics treat a young man who was reportedly stabbed Wednesday morning in a parking lot at 1500 State Street. At left, an onlooker walks past the scene.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A young man was reported stabbed late Wednesday morning on the city's north side, according to police radio reports. Initial reports indicated that the man said he was inside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center when the incident occurred.

Police and paramedics were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. to the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on State Street, about a quarter-mile southwest of the community center, for a report of man who said he had been shot and stabbed. Police quickly determined that the man had not been shot, but had sustained lacerations.

The man was observed walking with the assistance of paramedics and had at least two bandages across his abdomen and back at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before being taken away in an ambulance.

Racine Police officers responded to the community center, Save-A-Lot parking lot and were observed canvassing the area between the two locations.

It was the second violent incident in less than 24 hours in the city. A 54-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on the 1100 block of Center Street, outside of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

