RACINE — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night in apparently grave condition after being found shot in the area of Ninth and Walnut streets, according to police radio reports.
Racine Police were on scene in the vicinity of 10th and Walnut streets at about 8:22 p.m. investigating a report of shots fired when they encountered a man down in the 900 block of Walnut. The Fire Department was summoned to the scene and officers notified paramedics that CPR was being performed on the victim, police radio reports indicated.
The man was rushed to Ascension All Saints Hospital just before 9 p.m. with a reported single gun shot wound. Paramedics alerted hospital staff that a defibrillator had been used on the man.
Investigators were reportedly combing the area just as a thunderstorm hit the city.
No information was readily available Friday night regarding the incident or the man's identity, age or condition.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Again a shooting in the hood...people know who the thugs are...they know where the guns are...and they know who has those guns...but they all blame police...Police need to just stay out...let it go...No one cares or they would talk!! Let the hood GO!! this is the same and the same..time after time......but nothing will happen because it was not a COP who had to shoot someone!!
I know, you're right. Still just needs to be publishsized. Whoever it is who was shot may have had it coming. I'm not saying it's the right thing to do, but personally I understand.
