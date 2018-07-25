RACINE — A 19-year-old man was reportedly shot in the back late Wednesday night in the 1100 block of 11th Street, police and fire radio reports indicated.
The incident was reported at about 10:28 p.m. A witness told The Journal Times she heard at least four shots just prior to police being called to the scene.
The shooting scene is located east of Racine Street and west of Hilker Place, southeast of Washington Avenue.
Racine paramedics rushed the man to Ascension All Saints Hospital at about 10:41 p.m. His condition was not known as of late Wednesday, but initial reports indicated that the victim was conscious and alert.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.