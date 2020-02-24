Man found in cardboard box after allegedly breaking roommate's items

CALEDONIA — A 40-year-old man was allegedly found hiding in a cardboard box after he reportedly broke his roommate's items and threatened to kill her.

Jeffrey J. Czerniak, 40, of Campbellsport, is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Caledonia Police responded to the 2900 block of Blue Jay Court after a report of someone possibly trying to burglarize a home. When officers arrived, no one responded to knocks on the door, even though a television was on inside the residence.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, officers returned after a tenant told police she saw a person inside the residence on a security camera. When officers arrived, they saw a male outside the front door who went inside.

Officers entered calling out "Caledonia Police" and for anyone inside to come to the door. No one responded. Czerniak was found in the basement hiding in a cardboard box.