Man found in cardboard box after allegedly breaking roommate's items
Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 40-year-old man was allegedly found hiding in a cardboard box after he reportedly broke his roommate's items and threatened to kill her. 

Jeffrey J. Czerniak, 40, of Campbellsport, is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Caledonia Police responded to the 2900 block of Blue Jay Court after a report of someone possibly trying to burglarize a home. When officers arrived, no one responded to knocks on the door, even though a television was on inside the residence.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, officers returned after a tenant told police she saw a person inside the residence on a security camera. When officers arrived, they saw a male outside the front door who went inside.

Officers entered calling out "Caledonia Police" and for anyone inside to come to the door. No one responded. Czerniak was found in the basement hiding in a cardboard box. 

The caller said that she and Czerniak were roommates, but earlier in the evening, Czerniak allegedly broke some of her tables, pushed her down and threatened to kill her. Officers saw a broken table and chairs and a hole in the wall.

At the Racine County Jail, Czerniak reportedly swore at officers who tried to get a breath sample due to suspected alcohol use. 

As of Monday afternoon, Czerniak remained in custody on a $100 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is scheduled on May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

