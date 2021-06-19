Man found guilty of sexual assault of sleeping teen after 3-day court trial

RACINE — A man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping teenager was found guilty of the charges following a three-day jury trial in Racine County Circuit Court.

David A. Canady, 23, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person along with an additional child sex charge.

The jury was deliberated for about three hours before bringing back the verdict Thursday.

A sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On May 26, 2020, the Racine Police Department was dispatched to Ascension Hospital for a reported sexual assault.

There, officers met with the victim who said she was sleeping when she felt someone touch her and then sexually assault her.

She named Canady as the person who committed the assault.

The victim alleged that Canady said to her: “Sorry, I’m tweaking,” street slang for being high, usually on methamphetamine.

The defendant is being held without bail pending the sentencing hearing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.