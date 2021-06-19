 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found guilty of sexual assault of sleeping teen after 3-day court trial
top story

Man found guilty of sexual assault of sleeping teen after 3-day court trial

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping teenager was found guilty of the charges following a three-day jury trial in Racine County Circuit Court.

David A. Canady

Canady

David A. Canady, 23, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person along with an additional child sex charge.

The jury was deliberated for about three hours before bringing back the verdict Thursday.

A sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On May 26, 2020, the Racine Police Department was dispatched to Ascension Hospital for a reported sexual assault.

There, officers met with the victim who said she was sleeping when she felt someone touch her and then sexually assault her.

She named Canady as the person who committed the assault.

The victim alleged that Canady said to her: “Sorry, I’m tweaking,” street slang for being high, usually on methamphetamine.

The defendant is being held without bail pending the sentencing hearing.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs
Crime and Courts

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson explained in an email that the reason the suspect isn't facing hate crime charges is because "There are enough facts, outside of those in the complaint, to indicate that the defendant did not intentionally select the victim because he was gay (and that) the two were fighting over household duties as they were roommates. Once the fight began, he defendant began using homophobic slurs."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News