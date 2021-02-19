Man found guilty of killing Juanita Zdroik 21 years ago in Racine County

However, on the way to Chicago, Cruz instructed Burgos, who was driving, to get off the Interstate under the guise that he needed to visit a friend.

Instead, Cruz instructed Burgos to pull to the side of the road.

“As soon as I stopped, I knew something bad was going to happen,” Cruz said.

Cruz then exited the vehicle, wrestled Zdroik out of the car, and held her as he put a gun to her head and shot her one time.

He left her body by the side of the road on Highway K.

Cruz reportedly said: “That’s what happens to snitches.”

Cruz was arrested in 2017 following a multijurisdictional investigation.

Companion cases

Hernandez, 37, is serving 21.5 years in prison, with 12 years of extended supervision upon release, for a 2010 conviction for armed robbery, burglary with a deadly weapon and substantial battery while armed. All three counts have a party to a crime modifier.

The sentence modification agreement was sealed, by court order.