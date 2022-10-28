Man found guilty of killing Becky Rannow gets life without parole for murder

RACINE — Montreal Greer, 40, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree intentional homicide.
Three months ago, a jury found him
guilty of the August 2021 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old.
Allowed to speak on his own behalf Friday, Greer said he did not commit the crime and outlined the shaky evidence — as he saw — that was used to convict him. Greer became a suspect after the murder weapon was found next to Greer, who was passed out on a stoop weeks after the killing.
Rannow’s friends and family applauded when Judge Timothy Boyle announced the sentencing decision.
In photos: Hugs, tears and laughs at vigil for 'big sister' Becky Rannow | #Justice4Becky
Tammy Hayward speaks at the vigil
Tammy Hayward, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition which hosted the vigil for Rebecca "Becky" Rannow, speaks to Rannow's loved ones on Sunday.
Rev. Yeprem Kelegian
Rev. Yeprem Kelegian of the Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., speaks during the vigil for Becky on Sunday.
One of many hugs
Kwami Strong and Amanda Putzer, close loved ones of Becky, share an emotional hug during Becky's vigil on Sunday.
Dropping the flowers
Naomi Davis, who been Becky Rannow's roommate for more than a decade, embraces Tony Rannow, Becky's biological brother, on Sunday. When they hugged, Davis dropped some of the flowers she held.
Diana Panuncial
"Do it for Becky"
Naomi Davis sings a rendition of "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys during the vigil for Becky Rannow on Sunday. Davis was hesitant at first, but was encouraged by the crowd of about 50 people at the vigil to "do it for Becky."
Staying close
Tony and Ashley Rannow hold each other close as Kwami Strong sings during a vigil Sunday night in remembrance of Becky Rannow.
Diana Panuncial
A song for Becky
Kwami Strong, who was described as a brother figure for Becky, sings a heartfelt song for Becky during the vigil on Sunday.
#Justice4Becky
Some loved ones present at Sunday's vigil for Becky Rannow wore "#Justice4Becky" hats and face masks.
Diana Panuncial
Vigil for Becky Rannow
Over 50 loved ones and community members were gathered for a vigil for Becky on Sunday.
More than 50 people gathered for a vigil for Becky Rannow on the night of Aug. 22, 2021, outside her home, where she was found shot to death less than two weeks prior.
Diana Panuncial
Diana Panuncial
