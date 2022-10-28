 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found guilty of killing Becky Rannow gets life without parole for murder

Man gets life without parole for murder, even has he proclaimed his innocense

On Friday, Montreal Greer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was represented by defense attorney Jamie McClendon, at right.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Montreal Greer, 40, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree intentional homicide.

Rebecca L. Rannow

Rannow

Three months ago, a jury found him guilty of the August 2021 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old.

Allowed to speak on his own behalf Friday, Greer said he did not commit the crime and outlined the shaky evidence — as he saw — that was used to convict him. Greer became a suspect after the murder weapon was found next to Greer, who was passed out on a stoop weeks after the killing.

Rannow’s friends and family applauded when Judge Timothy Boyle announced the sentencing decision.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

