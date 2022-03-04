Man found guilty of driving away from fatal crash, leaving teen to die

RACINE — An elderly Kenosha man was found guilty on Friday for his actions following a fatal collision with a bicyclist.

Johnny Lee Taylor, 75, was convicted of felony hit and run involving death for the Jan. 7, 2019, collision with Teren Cagle, who was 18 years old at the time of his death.

The defendant was not charged with causing the accident or committing homicide, per se. He was charged with driving from the scene without stopping his vehicle and rendering aid if possible, according to the law.

Case history

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Charles Wensel, was driving home on Sheridan Road/Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant at about 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, when he saw something by the side of the road. He backed up to take a closer look.

He quickly realized debris was all over the road. He heard the sound of labored breathing and realized there was a person underneath a bicycle by the side of the road.

The person, later identified as Cagle, never appeared to regain consciousness. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from head injuries, according to the medical examiner.

A surveillance video mounted on a nearby home captured the collision and the aftermath. The video showed that 59 vehicles passed Cagle, who lay on the side of the road in the dark for about 40 minutes before he was found by Wensel.

Prosecution

Using the debris on the road, investigators were able to trace the accident back to Taylor.

When they went to his house the next day, his van was parked on the property, flush with a row of short trees. The van was missing its driver-side headlight, a turn signal, and had damage to the windshield about the size of a human head.

Taylor met the investigators and said he thought he may have hit something because his vehicle pulled to the right while he was driving the night before. To a second investigator, he denied being the driver and said someone else was driving.

Under the law, drivers involved in accidents do have a duty to stop, if possible; render aid, where possible, and to cooperate with law enforcement.

To convict Taylor of felony hit and run involving death, Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, would have the job of proving Taylor just drove away after the collision, leaving Cagle by the side of the road mortally injured.

To do so, Tanck-Adams relied on the actions Taylor took after leaving the scene of the collision.

Using GPS data from Taylor’s cellphone, Detective Mark Haleen of the Mount Pleasant Police Department was able to show that Taylor left the scene and rather, than drive directly home on Sheridan Road, made the first turn off of Sheridan Road and took a circuitous route to his house in Kenosha.

Tanck-Adams would later argue to the jury the evidence that Taylor did not stop was the amount of time it took him to get home: 23 minutes, a minute faster than normal because of the circuitous route he took along back roads.

Even if he initially did not realize the damage to his car that night, in the morning he would have seen it, and he did not contact authorities. Instead, he traveled to Illinois with his brother to buy replacement parts — in cash.

Tanck-Adams pointed out there were multiple auto stores and junk yards in the Kenosha area, but Taylor left the state, realizing the police would be asking questions about people buying replacement parts.

Taylor’s defense attorney had attempted to argue that Cagle’s death was a tragic accident, but not criminal. The jury in Racine County Circuit Court did not see it that way.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.

