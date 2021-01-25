Man found guilty of 10 felonies, including 4 counts of child sexual assault

RACINE — A local man charged last year with child abuse and child sexual assault has been found guilty of 10 felonies following a three-day jury trial. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on one count.
Bobby Blade, 37, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, a category C felony; one count of attempted sexual assault of a child, a category C felony; three counts of child enticement, a category D felony; one count of child abuse, a category H felony; and one count of intimidating a victim, a category C felony.
Blade was found not guilty of one count of child abuse.
He was ordered held without bond until the sentencing hearing, scheduled for March 26 at 1:30 p.m.
Gag order
The state was represented by Jennifer Tanck-Adams of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. The defendant was represented by Thomas McClure.
Tanck-Adams requested a gag order on what the media could report, which was granted. The gag order prevents some aspects of the juvenile victim’s testimony from being posted to social media. In compliance with the gag order, The Journal Times is excluding that testimony from its reporting.
The allegations
Blade was arrested on Jan. 6, 2020, more than three years after one of Blade’s victims confided to a teacher about the abuse.
Blade denied the sexual abuse allegation outright.
There was no direct evidence presented at trial due to the passage of time between the crimes that occurred in 2017 and when the victim confided the abuse to her teacher in 2018.
However, there was a photo of a bruise on one of the victims that she said came from a beating at the hands of Blade, who did not deny using corporal punishment.
The jury would have to determine if the victims, still juveniles, were telling the truth.
Witness accounts
The victims were not the only witnesses.
Carolyn Wright was a character witness for Blade, her son, and denied ever seeing any abuse, stating, “I would have stepped in.” Wright described her son as a working man who put in long hours at the barbershop he owned.
Under questioning, she acknowledged her son could “get an attitude” and could also be verbally abusive. However, she denied seeing any abuse of youths.
Tanck-Adams would later argue to the jury that, of course, a mother would want to protect her son.
Another witness described Blade as a “hothead” who could be intimidating and, when mad, would go face-to-face with someone and scream — though she denied seeing actual physical abuse against children as alleged. Blade and this witness began a relationship in October 2014 and married in July 2015.
The woman said Blade never physically abused her and that no one else reported abuse to her; though she acknowledged from the witness stand that there had been a problem with Blade keeping things secret.
Corporal punishment
Corporal punishment is allowed under the law so long as it is “reasonable” for the discipline and correction of the child.
In determining child abuse, the jury was instructed to ask themselves if the conduct was what a reasonable person would do.
During one incident, there was a particularly violent encounter between Blade and a third-grader.
While in the same home, Blade allegedly became enraged. The third-grader then allegedly fell down stairs to get away from Blade, after which Blade kicked, punched, and then used a belt to hit the child, according to testimony.
According to testimony, Blade’s mother had tried to intervene and said “you can’t do that to that little boy,” despite having said from the stand having denied seeing any abuse.
Tanck-Adams later described Blade’s corporal punishment as “excessive” and added that he “acted like an animal.”
The incident at the bottom of the stairs was one of the few with witnesses. Tanck-Adams asserted that, for both the sexual assaults and the discipline, Blade isolated the victims.
Threats of violence
The victims said that Blade controlled them through threats of violence.
One victim testified that Blade had threated to “do something to her mom” if she ever talked. Blade also told her that no one would believe her because “he was an adult and she was a child.”
There were other allegations that Blade threatened to have the victims’ mother beaten if anyone talked.
The defense
Blade did not testify on his own behalf, nor was he required to do so, as the burden for proving the case rested with the state.
Through his attorney, McClure, the defense presented the possibility that the victims lied because they wanted to be rid of Blade.
McClure asked the jury to pay special attention to the medical reports, which he asserted showed no evidence of the beatings the victims said they were subjected to.
The defense also suggested the investigation had fallen short of complete because detectives did not do enough investigation in the house and relied too heavily on the word of the juveniles.
Verdict
The jury deliberated for approximately 2½ hours before returning the guilty verdicts and one not-guilty determination.