Man found guilty of 10 felonies, including 4 counts of child sexual assault

The woman said Blade never physically abused her and that no one else reported abuse to her; though she acknowledged from the witness stand that there had been a problem with Blade keeping things secret.

Corporal punishment

Corporal punishment is allowed under the law so long as it is “reasonable” for the discipline and correction of the child.

In determining child abuse, the jury was instructed to ask themselves if the conduct was what a reasonable person would do.

During one incident, there was a particularly violent encounter between Blade and a third-grader.

While in the same home, Blade allegedly became enraged. The third-grader then allegedly fell down stairs to get away from Blade, after which Blade kicked, punched, and then used a belt to hit the child, according to testimony.

According to testimony, Blade’s mother had tried to intervene and said “you can’t do that to that little boy,” despite having said from the stand having denied seeing any abuse.

Tanck-Adams later described Blade’s corporal punishment as “excessive” and added that he “acted like an animal.”