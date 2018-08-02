RACINE — The man found dead in the Root River Sunday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Matthew Weidman of Racine, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
At 11:41 a.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to the Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., where Weidman was found dead outside the club, in the Root River.
The night before he was found, Weidman’s father had called for a welfare check because his son had left the Fifth Street Yacht Club and was supposed to go to a boat dock on the river.
Malacara said there were no signs of trauma, but the investigation will remain open while authorities rule out foul play.
Jim Muleski, the yacht club’s rear commodore, said Weidman’s father is a member of the club and that police were there reviewing security footage.
“It was heartbreaking,” Muleski said of the death. “Our hearts go out to the family, and prayers.”
Lifetime resident
Weidman was a lifelong resident who was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and spending time on the water. He was last employed by Pottinger Steel Inc.
A celebration of Weidman’s life open house will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St.