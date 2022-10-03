 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead along Taylor Avenue in Racine Monday morning

Man found dead Oct. 3

The Racine Police Department responds after a man was found dead near the intersection of 18th Street and DeKoven Avenue Monday morning.

RACINE — A 62-year-old man was found dead in a residential area Monday morning, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon after the death was posted about by area residents on social media.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue after 8:45 a.m. Monday following a report of the body being found "in the bushes" about three blocks west of the HALO homeless shelter.

The man's identity has not been publicly reported, although police confirmed he was homeless and known in the area.

Foul play is not suspected.

Augustine Rodriguez, an area resident, said that he saw first responders place a tarp over the body. Police tape was also strung in the area.

