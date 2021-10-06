Man found dead along Lake Michigan shoreline in Racine

RACINE — A dead man was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon near Gateway Technical College.

To date in 2021, four people have died in Lake Michigan off of Racine.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at about 12:25 p.m. when someone walking along the shore saw what appeared to be “a deceased individual laying partially in the water and partially on the shoreline.” The caller was walking along Pershing Park Drive, below the Gateway campus.

First responders arrived and found the body. According to an email from Sgt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office: “The individual appeared to be a white male in his late 20s that showed signs of being in the water (for) an extended period of time.”

No possible cause of death was noted.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 3 p.m., the individual had not been officially identified, and thus next of kin had not been notified.