RACINE — A 55-year-old Racine man is charged with multiple misdemeanors after allegedly yelling and attempting to show his genitals to officers and then flooding part of the County Jail after his arrest.
Anthony J. Beringer, of the 1600 block of Memorial Drive, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
Early Thursday morning, Beringer’s girlfriend called police because he was being extremely loud and had been yelling for hours.
Officers heard Beringer yelling as they approached the residence and once they entered the house, they saw him laying on his back in the center of the living room, still yelling loudly.
Beringer told the officers that he was yelling because of a disagreement between himself and his girlfriend related to his anatomy.
He then allegedly tried to show his genitals to the officers, and was subsequently taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
Later that morning, at the Racine County Jail, Beringer began flailing his arms and pounding his fists on the ceiling, all the time while yelling. He also reportedly kicked the windows and doors of his cell. He then took his pants off and reportedly began brandishing his genitals at people through the door and window of his cell.
After that, Beringer pulled the sprinkler head off the ceiling of the cell, flooding the cell and the jail dayroom.
Beringer would not comply with requests from correctional officers to get on his bunk and as a result was sprayed with pepper spray and put in an emergency restraint chair.
A $150 cash bond for Beringer was set during a Friday court appearance, with the condition that he not consume or possess any alcohol. He remained in custody at the jail as of Friday night.
A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.
