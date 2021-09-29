Man falls from moving car in Mount Pleasant; in critical condition

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man that fell from a moving car he was holding on to Wednesday is in critical condition, officials from the Mount Pleasant Police Department are reporting.
On Wednesday at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to an injury accident near the intersection of Sunnyslope Drive and Kelsey Court, just south of Sunnyslope's roundabout, according to a news release from the department.
Initial reports stated that a man was hanging from the side of a vehicle before falling onto the roadway.
The investigation determined that the man, a 25-year-old from Illinois, stopped north of the intersection, exited his running vehicle and walked into the intersection. A vehicle operated by an 84-year-old woman from Racine was attempting to make a left turn onto Sunnyslope Drive. She was forced to stop due to the man's actions, officials said.
The man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and had a brief conversation with the woman. He then became argumentative and grabbed onto to the open back passenger side window as she was slowly driving away, the news release said.
The man fell to the ground and sustained significant injuries. He was transported by South Shore Rescue to an Ascension Health facility for initial medical treatment. He was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for continued emergency care due to his critical injuries.
The name of the injured subject is being withheld pending notification of his family, officials said.
"It should be noted that neither party knew each other prior to the incident," stated the release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to assist with the accident reconstruction. This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking this with information regarding the incident is asked to 262-884-0454 option No. 4, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via email through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.