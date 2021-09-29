Man falls from moving car in Mount Pleasant; in critical condition

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man that fell from a moving car he was holding on to Wednesday is in critical condition, officials from the Mount Pleasant Police Department are reporting.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to an injury accident near the intersection of Sunnyslope Drive and Kelsey Court, just south of Sunnyslope's roundabout, according to a news release from the department.

Initial reports stated that a man was hanging from the side of a vehicle before falling onto the roadway.

The investigation determined that the man, a 25-year-old from Illinois, stopped north of the intersection, exited his running vehicle and walked into the intersection. A vehicle operated by an 84-year-old woman from Racine was attempting to make a left turn onto Sunnyslope Drive. She was forced to stop due to the man's actions, officials said.

The man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and had a brief conversation with the woman. He then became argumentative and grabbed onto to the open back passenger side window as she was slowly driving away, the news release said.