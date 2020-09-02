Man facing two counts of attempted murder for Aug. 1 shooting outside bar

RACINE — A man has been charged in the Aug. 1 shooting that injured two outside of Coasters bar on North Main Street.
Gilbert M. Hinojosa Jr., 39, from Racine, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 1, an investigator was assigned to investigate the shooting of two men in the 1300 block of N. Main St. near Coaster’s Bar.
The investigator learned that an adult male, later identified from video from the bar as Hinojosa, had been making contact with other patrons in the bar and attempting to start a fight with someone. He was then seen exiting the bar and walking into the patio area to the northwest of Coaster’s.
Hinojosa was observed confronting the two victims who were on the sidewalk. He allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the two victims, striking one twice in the chest area and the other once in the left side of his face at close range. Both are expecting to survive their injuries.
Hinojosa was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marilyn A Burgess
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Carnell D Taylor
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Hugh F Wilson Jr.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
