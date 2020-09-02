Man facing two counts of attempted murder for Aug. 1 shooting outside bar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man has been charged in the Aug. 1 shooting that injured two outside of Coasters bar on North Main Street.

Gilbert M. Hinojosa Jr., 39, from Racine, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 1, an investigator was assigned to investigate the shooting of two men in the 1300 block of N. Main St. near Coaster’s Bar.

The investigator learned that an adult male, later identified from video from the bar as Hinojosa, had been making contact with other patrons in the bar and attempting to start a fight with someone. He was then seen exiting the bar and walking into the patio area to the northwest of Coaster’s.

Hinojosa was observed confronting the two victims who were on the sidewalk. He allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the two victims, striking one twice in the chest area and the other once in the left side of his face at close range. Both are expecting to survive their injuries.

Hinojosa was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.