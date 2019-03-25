RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove his car into an unoccupied vehicle and fence while under the influence of alcohol.
Marquon D. Anderson, 34, of the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense); misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license; and nine felony counts and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1800 block of Center Street for a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed a vehicle had struck a fence and was in the backyard of a residence.
The officer reportedly saw Anderson standing next to the driver’s side of the vehicle with blood on his face. When the officer approached Anderson, he reportedly fled and the officer yelled, “Police! Stop!”
Anderson allegedly jumped a fence and continued running while the officer pursued on foot. The officer reached the 1800 block of Franklin Street and heard noises coming from the backyard. Anderson began approaching the officer and the officer ordered Anderson to show his hands. Anderson reportedly complied and dropped to his knees.
Upon a search of Anderson’s vehicle, officers located a half-pint of vodka, which was two-thirds empty, and an empty can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage. Anderson was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital after he allegedly refused to do field sobriety tests and refused to submit to an evidentiary blood draw. A search warrant was obtained to draw Anderson’s blood and was completed at Ascension.
As of Monday night, Anderson remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Online records indicate Anderson has been convicted in the past of delivery of cocaine, three counts of hit and run causing injury, and felony bail jumping.
