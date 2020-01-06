Man facing 7th OWI, deputy reported man said he had a shot of Jack Daniels 'right before' arrest

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man is facing a seventh OWI charge after the man told the arresting Racine County Sheriff’s deputy he had taken a shot of Jack Daniels “right before” he was pulled over.
Robert L. Lewins, 61, of the the 1700 block of New Street, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a felony count of operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a revoked license.
At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The driver, later identified as Lewins, told the deputy he did not have his driver’s license on him. When asked why he was driving without a license, Lewins said “he decided to go out for a while,” and stated that he was coming from a nearby bar.
The deputy reportedly smelled intoxicants coming from Lewins. Deputies said Lewins reportedly showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and glossed over eyes.
Lewins was unable to complete any of the field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to a criminal complaint. When asked why he refused, Lewins said he “drank more than he should have.” He told the officer that he had two Genuine Draft beers, three shots of Jack Daniels and stated he had the last shot “right before” being pulled over.
Lewins has six prior OWI convictions. As of Monday, he was still being held in Racine County Jail and has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while revoked and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Stephen J Thurmond
Stephen J Thurmond, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jerome J Jackson
Jerome J Jackson, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark W Monson
Mark W Monson, 2500 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vanessa E Johnson
Vanessa E Johnson, 2500 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Henry L Janes III
Henry L Janes III, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.