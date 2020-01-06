Man facing 7th OWI, deputy reported man said he had a shot of Jack Daniels 'right before' arrest

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man is facing a seventh OWI charge after the man told the arresting Racine County Sheriff’s deputy he had taken a shot of Jack Daniels “right before” he was pulled over.

Robert L. Lewins, 61, of the the 1700 block of New Street, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a felony count of operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver, later identified as Lewins, told the deputy he did not have his driver’s license on him. When asked why he was driving without a license, Lewins said “he decided to go out for a while,” and stated that he was coming from a nearby bar.

The deputy reportedly smelled intoxicants coming from Lewins. Deputies said Lewins reportedly showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and glossed over eyes.