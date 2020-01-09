Man facing 5th OWI, allegedly caused crash in Milwaukee County, then kept driving toward Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is charged with his fifth OWI after allegedly hitting a vehicle in Milwaukee County before being arrested in Racine County.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputies were dispatched to southbound Interstate 94 for a vehicle that reportedly hit another car and continued driving south into Racine County at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The complainant updated deputies on the cars location, along with his driving habits. The car pulled into Kwik Trip on the corner of the East Frontage Road and Highway 20 when law enforcement pulled him over.
The driver, identified as Craig A. Gottfredsen, had red eyes that were watery and glossy. Deputies reported that they could smell alcohol coming from the car.
Gottfredsen, of the 2300 block of Thor Avenue, was asked to get out of the car and take a sobriety test as well as a breathalyzer. He did not pass any of the tests and blew a 0.108.
After reportedly stating he had a drinking problem, Gottfredsen was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.
This is Gottfredsen’s fifth OWI after being previously convicted for offenses committed in 2000, 2006, 2008 and 2013. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
