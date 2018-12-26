YORKVILLE — A Burlington man is facing felony charges, including operating while intoxicated, after the truck he was driving crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for a 97-year-old passenger.
William M. Schafer, 55, of the 1300 block of River Knoll Street, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (his third such charge) and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while a license was revoked, causing great bodily harm.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint form the county District Attorney's Office:
At 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Christmas Day, Racine County Sheriff deputies and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway A (Plank Road) and 63rd Drive in Yorkville for a report of vehicle that had stuck a tree.
A witness told sheriff's deputies that she was driving her vehicle eastbound on Highway A when a truck drove into oncoming traffic toward her and then went off the road into the ditch before crashing into a tree.
Both the driver, later identified as Schafer, and his passenger, a 97-year-old man, both had evident facial and other injuries, according to deputies. Schafer reportedly refused medical treatment, according tot the criminal complaint, but the passenger was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment and later was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
According to the criminal complaint, the older man suffered a broken femur on his right leg, a fractured left hip and a ruptured aorta.
Schafer was transported to the sheriff's patrol station in Yorkville, where deputies conducted field sobriety tests on Schafer and noted that he showed obvious signs of impairment. After a Racine County judge gave authorization, Schafer was transported to Ascension All Saints for an evidentiary blood draw.
As he was being interviewed by deputies, Schafer reportedly admitted that he knew his driver's license was revoked and told deputies he had been drinking on Christmas Eve. According to court records, Schafer has previous OWI convictions from the City of Burlington Municipal Court in 2013 and in Rusk County in 2016.
Schafer was being held as of Wednesday afternoon at the Racine County jail on $10,000 bond. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing for Jan. 3 in Circuit Court.
The Racine County Sheriff Office is participating in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign through January 1. During this time, deputies plan to patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to arrest impaired drivers.
