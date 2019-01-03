Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police news

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 64-year-old Racine man is facing a potential sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after being involved in a crash early Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Sheridan Road for a report of a crash. An investigation determined that a 2000 Buick Century was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road. The vehicle deviated from its designated lane and struck an unoccupied truck and trailer. No injuries were reported.

The operator of Buick was identified Timothy Boehme, 64, of Racine. Officers reported observing signs of impairment on the part of Boehme and he was administered standard field sobriety tests. Police said the results indicated that Boehme was impaired and he was subsequently taken in custody.

Boehme was transported to the Racine County Jail. Police are recommending charges of operating while intoxicated sixth offense and unsafe lane deviation. Police said the incident remained under investigation as of late Thursday night.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

