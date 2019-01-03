MOUNT PLEASANT — A 64-year-old Racine man is facing a potential sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after being involved in a crash early Thursday evening.
According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Sheridan Road for a report of a crash. An investigation determined that a 2000 Buick Century was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road. The vehicle deviated from its designated lane and struck an unoccupied truck and trailer. No injuries were reported.
The operator of Buick was identified Timothy Boehme, 64, of Racine. Officers reported observing signs of impairment on the part of Boehme and he was administered standard field sobriety tests. Police said the results indicated that Boehme was impaired and he was subsequently taken in custody.
Boehme was transported to the Racine County Jail. Police are recommending charges of operating while intoxicated sixth offense and unsafe lane deviation. Police said the incident remained under investigation as of late Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.