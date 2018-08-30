MOUNT PLEASANT — A man was arrested Thursday after he was found “resting” next to Mount Pleasant bike path and provided an officer with an incorrect name.
At 4:27 a.m. Thursday, a Mount Pleasant officer found a male lying next to the bike trail between Chicory Road and Highway KR. When approached by the officer, the man said he was resting and gave the officer a false name as identification, according to Mount Pleasant police.
The person was later identified as 45-year-old Andrew Tikkanen, who has ties to the Racine/Kenosha area.
Tikkanen was arrested on a pending charge of obstructing an officer. He also had a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and was taken to the Racine County Jail.
