Man facing his 6th OWI after he allegedly almost crashed into a school bus head-on

ROCHESTER — A 56-year-old man is facing his sixth operating while intoxicated charge after he was accused of nearly crashing head-on into a school bus while drunk.

George A. Posanski, of the 200 block of S. Front Street, Rochester, was charged with his fifth OWI in November of last year and is also facing charges of felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle while revoked. He was out on bond for the fifth OWI when he was arrested on Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Survey: 13% of Americans underestimate dangers of driving while high A recently published nationwide survey supports what local law enforcement leaders have been saying for months: The public often underestimate…

Posanski was observed pulling out of the Menards in Burlington and drove into the Village of Rochester while deviating from his lane and crossing the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic approximately 3 or 4 times. At one point while driving northbound on South Browns Lake Road, Posanski crossed over the center line when a school bus was going southbound on the same road.