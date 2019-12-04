Man facing his 6th OWI after he allegedly almost crashed into a school bus head-on
Man facing his 6th OWI after he allegedly almost crashed into a school bus head-on

ROCHESTER — A 56-year-old man is facing his sixth operating while intoxicated charge after he was accused of nearly crashing head-on into a school bus while drunk.

George A. Posanski, of the 200 block of S. Front Street, Rochester, was charged with his fifth OWI in November of last year and is also facing charges of felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle while revoked. He was out on bond for the fifth OWI when he was arrested on Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint:

Posanski was observed pulling out of the Menards in Burlington and drove into the Village of Rochester while deviating from his lane and crossing the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic approximately 3 or 4 times. At one point while driving northbound on South Browns Lake Road, Posanski crossed over the center line when a school bus was going southbound on the same road.

When officers made contact with Posanski, he reportedly “exhibited slow, choppy speech, bloodshot and gloss eyes and smelled of alcohol.” Posanski admitted to having “one beer” and refused to take the field sobriety tests. In addition to driving with a dog in his car, officers found 16 mostly empty cans of Miller High Life beer, an open bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream Liquor, three full cans of Miller High Life and a metal pipe with residue that tested positive for marijuana.

George Posanski

Posanski
