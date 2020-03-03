Man facing felony drug charges after police investigate report of intoxicated driver at drive thru

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged intoxicated man in the drive thru at McDonald’s reportedly was found to be in possession of more than 100 grams of marijuana and also had three children in the car with him.

Jessie J. Sabala, 25, of the 1100 block of Ohio Street in Racine, was charged Monday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/ distribute/ manufacture THC and three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

Sabala was at the McDonald’s drive thru at 6630 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, reportedly under the influence.

Sabala left McDonald’s and headed northbound on Sunnyslope Drive, when an officer located the vehicle and stopped it. The vehicle did not have a visible rear license plate.

The officer noted the strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and saw an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. The defendant reportedly smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

It was also discovered during the traffic stop that there were three children in Sabala’s car.