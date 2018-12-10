RACINE — A 28-year-old Racine man faces several charges after police allegedly found him hiding in an ex-girlfriend’s crawl space, with ecstasy in his pocket.
Guywuan G. Tenort, of the 3200 block of 17th Street, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass as a repeat offender and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeater. If convicted of the felony charge, Tenort could face up to three years and six months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
At the time of this incident, Tenort was out on bond for charges filed in Racine on Feb. 19 for misdemeanor battery and retail theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, two Racine police officers were called to a home on Memorial Drive for a report of a suspicious person. The occupant of the home said an ex-boyfriend was walking around the residence, peering into windows, and she believed he had gone into the basement without her consent.
When officers arrived, the occupant of the home told them that she thought the man was hiding in her basement. Officers later found Tenort hiding in the home’s crawl space. When officers searched Tenort and found a plastic bag with pills in it, Tenort said they were vitamins. Officers later determined that the pills were ecstasy, a psychoactive narcotic.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Tenort has a lengthy list of criminal convictions in Racine, including for possession of marijuana and misdemeanor retail theft in 2015, for burglary of a building in 2011, robbery with the threat of force in 2008, theft and bail jumping in 2007 and battery in 2006.
