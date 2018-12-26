YORKVILLE — A 27-year-old Racine man is facing charges for possession of narcotics after allegedly passing out Friday morning at the cash register of a truck stop near Highway 20 and the Interstate.
Carlos S. Barbosa, 27, of the 1700 block of 21st Street, was charged on Wednesday in Circuit Court with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:45 a.m. Dec. 21, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Highlands Mobil Petro truck stop at 717 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville for a report of a man who was extremely intoxicated and falling asleep at the cash register.
The counter attendant told deputies that Barbosa had entered the business to pay for gas at pump 11, but there was no vehicle at that pump. The attendant said that Barbosa seemed very intoxicated and was sitting in the lounge area of the business when the deputy arrived. Barbosa told the deputy he had driven to the business, but couldn’t remember where he had come from and was also unaware where he was at the time.
When the deputy found Barbosa’s vehicle in the parking lot, the keys were still in the ignition. During a pat-down, the deputy allegedly found a hypodermic needle in Barbosa’s pocket which the suspect said was for his diabetes, although he later said he did not have any medical conditions.
Upon searching Barbosa’s vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia as well as a tinfoil packet containing a substance that later tested positive for heroin.
Barbosa has previously been convicted of possession of marijuana in Racine in 2013 and 2011 and in Kenosha in 2011, as well as bail jumping in Kenosha in 2011 and hit and run causing injury in Racine in 2011.
Barbosa was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.