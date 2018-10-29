RACINE — Two children were removed from a home last week after police and a social worker found the house to be in a state of disarray, with drug paraphernalia, empty beer bottles and garbage strewn about.
Bruce W. Raffensperger, 29, of the 400 block of High Street, has been charged with two counts of contributing to truancy, two counts of neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanor offenses.
Police said that there was very little food in the home, except for one bag of rice, one bag of onions, beer and cheese.
The children, both under the age of 13, hadn't been to school in three weeks, which is why a social worker was contacted to conduct a welfare check.
Police reported that the children said they were "really, really, really sick," which is why they hadn't been to school. However, a police officer noted that "the overall appearance of the children did not show them to be ill at all," in the criminal complaint.
The children also told police that Raffensperger, leaves for work every morning at 6 a.m. and returns between 4 and 7:30 p.m. He doesn't have a car, the children told police, and they said it was too cold to walk to school.
Police asked the kids when Raffensperger goes grocery shopping, and they replied "not often because his food stamps ran out."
Empty clear plastic bag corners and a digital scale were also found in the home.
Racine County Human Services Department was contacted by police, and the children were removed from the home.
Raffensperger has prior convictions of possession of THC in 2011, threatening via computer message, also in 2011, battery in 2012, bail jumping in 2012 and resisting/obstructing an officer, also in 2012.
He appeared in court Monday afternoon via video conference. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.