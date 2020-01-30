Man facing bestiality also accused of threatening students; cannot own dog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 2, 2018, Horsfall posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a gun and the caption: “Lock in loaded. Aint afraid of (expletive).”

A May 24, 2018, Snapchat post read: “Getting my pole back from Jacob next week things funna change in Burlington! Watch yo self (gun emoji, puff of smoke emoji) snitches get stitches and bullets,” according to the criminal complaint.

Between May 25 and 26, Burlington Police received “numerous” calls from other officers, parents and citizens about the posts made by Horsfall.

An officer also spoke with a Karcher Middle School student who showed officers 2018 screenshots of Snapchat posts from Horsfall, which read: “We have a new snitch in town! (Victim) she will snitch on anyone to save herself and her new boyfriend (emoji 100, emoji sad face, emoji middle finger) watch yo back!”

He also reportedly sent her another message that said “Just be careful next Monday.”

Horsfall remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond in the Walworth County child pornography case, and a $5,000 cash bond and $1,000 cash bond in the Racine County cases for bestiality, disorderly conduct and computer threat, online records show.