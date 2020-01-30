Man facing bestiality also accused of threatening students; cannot own dog

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old Town of Burlington man facing bestiality and child pornography charges is also accused of threatening area students on the social media platform Snapchat and posting concerning material on Instagram.
He has also been ordered not to be in possession of any dogs.
Zachery Horsfall, whose last listed address was on Fish Hatchery Road in the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington, is charged with sexual gratification with an animal, as well as three counts of child pornography in a separate case.
While investigating possession of child pornography against Horsfall, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office found a video dated July 14 which reportedly showed a man, later identified as Horsfall, with a white dog licking his genitals while his pants are down around his ankles.
Authorities reportedly found three inappropriate photos of a 13-year-old girl on cell phones confiscated when Horsfall was booked into the Walworth County Jail. According to recorded calls, Horsfall talked to the girl from jail, told her that he missed her and made remarks about having sex with her after his release.
Harassment alleged
Horsfall is also charged with disorderly conduct and threatening injury or harm in a computer message after multiple Burlington High School students in 2018 showed school staff messages from Horsfall’s social media accounts which made them concerned for their safety.
You have free articles remaining.
On May 2, 2018, Horsfall posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a gun and the caption: “Lock in loaded. Aint afraid of (expletive).”
A May 24, 2018, Snapchat post read: “Getting my pole back from Jacob next week things funna change in Burlington! Watch yo self (gun emoji, puff of smoke emoji) snitches get stitches and bullets,” according to the criminal complaint.
Between May 25 and 26, Burlington Police received “numerous” calls from other officers, parents and citizens about the posts made by Horsfall.
An officer also spoke with a Karcher Middle School student who showed officers 2018 screenshots of Snapchat posts from Horsfall, which read: “We have a new snitch in town! (Victim) she will snitch on anyone to save herself and her new boyfriend (emoji 100, emoji sad face, emoji middle finger) watch yo back!”
He also reportedly sent her another message that said “Just be careful next Monday.”
Horsfall remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond in the Walworth County child pornography case, and a $5,000 cash bond and $1,000 cash bond in the Racine County cases for bestiality, disorderly conduct and computer threat, online records show.
During Horsfall’s initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday, he was ordered not to have “possession of any dog. If the dog in the complaint is owned by the defendant and the dog is not given to a friend or family member, the dog is ordered to be released to the Wisconsin Humane Society and not to be put down,” online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rickie Coleman Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rickie Coleman Jr., 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Jermaine NMI Conner
Jermaine NMI Conner, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, robbery.
Amy C Embry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jamal A Hastings
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laquana L Hickles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laquana L Hickles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Brayan J Salazar Garcia
Brayan J Salazar Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy L Wright
Jeremy L Wright, 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, robbery, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John H Allee
John H Allee, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Stephen C Gill
Stephen C Gill, 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jetina L Hernadez
Jetina L Hernadez, 3800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Haley L Musgrave
Haley L Musgrave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance.
Latonia R Pearson
Latonia R Pearson, Whitewater, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense).