Man faces gun and drug charges after two young children wander outside in freezing weather

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man with prior drug dealing convictions from Kenosha County and Illinois faces new drug dealing charges and neglecting a child.
Police searched a home, in the 3000 block of Airline Road, after two children (ages 2 and 6) “walked to a neighbor’s house, barefoot without coats, only in pajamas in 17 degree weather” on Feb. 27, according to a criminal complaint.
“The children stated their babysitter left to go to the bathroom and never returned,” the complaint said.
The man has been identified as Andrew Lamont Crutcher, 29, of the 6500 block of 16th Avenue. Inside the home, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers reported finding a loaded revolver, drug paraphernalia within the children’s reach and an ashtray with marijuana left behind.
Crutcher has been charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child.
Hehas been assigned a March 11 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
Last week, Crutcher was arrested after he was found traveling in a vehicle, inside of which police found a diaper bag containing marijuana and cocaine.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jonathan D Jones
Jonathan D Jones, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Emmanuel L McDaniel
Emmanuel L McDaniel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Zisirtike Z McMillian
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zisirtike Z McMillian, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Devonta I Caples
Devonta I Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan K Faultersack
Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Bill Jenkins
Bill (aka Donnell) Jenkins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angelo S Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angelo S Morris, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Elsander Phillips
Elsander (aka Makie) Phillips, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Paris J Watkins
Paris J Watkins, 4900 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.