Man faces gun and drug charges after two young children wander outside in freezing weather
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man with prior drug dealing convictions from Kenosha County and Illinois faces new drug dealing charges and neglecting a child.

Police searched a home, in the 3000 block of Airline Road, after two children (ages 2 and 6) “walked to a neighbor’s house, barefoot without coats, only in pajamas in 17 degree weather” on Feb. 27, according to a criminal complaint.

“The children stated their babysitter left to go to the bathroom and never returned,” the complaint said.

Andrew Crutcher

Crutcher

The man has been identified as Andrew Lamont Crutcher, 29, of the 6500 block of 16th Avenue. Inside the home, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers reported finding a loaded revolver, drug paraphernalia within the children’s reach and an ashtray with marijuana left behind.

Crutcher has been charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child.

Hehas been assigned a March 11 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.

Last week, Crutcher was arrested after he was found traveling in a vehicle, inside of which police found a diaper bag containing marijuana and cocaine.

