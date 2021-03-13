Man faces fourth OWI charge after being seen driving erratically with child in car in Waterford

WATERFORD — A man from Jefferson, Wis., has been charged for his fourth OWI and allegedly had a minor in the car he was driving when he was pulled over in Waterford.
Cory S. Harland, 43, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense with a minor child in the vehicle and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a car with a burned out headlight that was braking several times, seemingly randomly, and merged into the right line before continuing straight through the intersection. The car drove in the parking lane and then onto the curb.
Officers approached the car and saw the driver light a cigarette, which they believe he did to mask the odor of a controlled substance or alcohol. A passenger in the car was under the age of 15 and the driver was identified as Harland, who's eyes were glassy. Upon exiting the car, Harland's speech was slow and slurred and officers could smell alcohol. Harland initially said he had not but drinking but then said he drank "hardly anything."
A search of his car found a smoking pipe, bottles of alcohol and other alleged drug paraphernalia.
Harland was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kayla A Bernal
Kayla A Bernal, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment).
Theodore Cusick Jr.
Theodore Cusick Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marcarious S Scott
Marcarious S Scott, 1000 block Blake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, delivery of amphetamine (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Branka Stojanovich
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Branka Stojanovich, 10000 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Qavauhghn Streeter
Qavauhghn Streeter, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jerell D Andrews
Jerell (aka X Stills) D Andrews, 1400 block of College Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Cory S Harland
Cory S Harland, Jefferson, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles R Pampuch
Charles R Pampuch, Muskego, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Robert C Allen
Robert C Allen, 1900 block of Case Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).