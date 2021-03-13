Man faces fourth OWI charge after being seen driving erratically with child in car in Waterford

WATERFORD — A man from Jefferson, Wis., has been charged for his fourth OWI and allegedly had a minor in the car he was driving when he was pulled over in Waterford.

Cory S. Harland, 43, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense with a minor child in the vehicle and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a car with a burned out headlight that was braking several times, seemingly randomly, and merged into the right line before continuing straight through the intersection. The car drove in the parking lane and then onto the curb.

Officers approached the car and saw the driver light a cigarette, which they believe he did to mask the odor of a controlled substance or alcohol. A passenger in the car was under the age of 15 and the driver was identified as Harland, who's eyes were glassy. Upon exiting the car, Harland's speech was slow and slurred and officers could smell alcohol. Harland initially said he had not but drinking but then said he drank "hardly anything."

A search of his car found a smoking pipe, bottles of alcohol and other alleged drug paraphernalia.