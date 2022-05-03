Man enters into plea agreement with state to settle three cases, including armed robbery

RACINE — A plea agreement with the state allowed a defendant to settle multiple cases and avoid a jury trial.

Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 19, of Mount Pleasant, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges.

The most serious of the charges, armed robbery as party to a crime, will be dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

Both sides are recommending four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

A sentencing was set for July 19.

Armed robbery

The most serious case was an arrest in September 2020 in which it was alleged the defendant beat a person with a glass marijuana bong during an armed robbery, in which he stole multiple electronic devices and took more than $2,500 in cash.

The victim reported he had been repeatedly kicked, punched and then hit in the back of the head with a piece of glass, and that one of the assailants was Spiegelhoff, who he knew because he had purchased marijuana from him, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim stated Spiegelhoff accused him of owing money for THC vaping cartridges.

A witness who was also in the basement stated one of the perpetrators had a sledgehammer and the third suspect had brandished a “switchblade knife” toward him. That witness stated he was not assaulted in the incident but that the third suspect took his iPhone 7, which was valued at about $300.

Spiegelhoff was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery as party to a crime, a felony count of substantial battery as party to a crime and burglary of a building or dwelling in connection to the case.

As a result of the plea agreement, the defendant pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and the other three charges will be dismissed but read into the record.

Subsequent cases

While out on bail for that case, in December 2020 authorities allege a cooperating citizen reportedly met with Spiegelhoff twice and bought MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly) from him.

For that case, Spiegelhoff was initially charged with two felony counts of delivering designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams) and bail jumping.

Earlier this year, Spiegelhoff was arrested again on allegations of possessing marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of bail jumping.

