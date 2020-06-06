Man dies in fire early Saturday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — One man was killed by a fire early Saturday morning on the 1300 block of Rapids Drive, the Racine Fire Department reported.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:56 a.m. There, "firefighters battled the stubborn blaze until it was extinguished," according to an incident report.

An adult male, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was found dead inside the home. After the initial investigation, it appeared that "he succumbed due to fire-related injuries." No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although the origin of the fire is believed to be in the kitchen on the first floor of the two-story single-family home. The estimated damage to the structure amounts to $45,000.

The Racine Police Department, We Energies and the Racine Fire Bells also responded to the scene.

