Man dies during domestic incident in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — A man died during a domestic incident at a mobile home park in Yorkville on Tuesday afternoon that led to a heavy response from law enforcement, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to an alert from the Racine County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon:

At 2:14 p.m., someone called 911 and said there was a man in possession of a handgun who indicated he wanted to hurt himself at Harvest View Estates, 15941 Durand Ave.

The man was reportedly in a shed on the property.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When deputies arrived, they "heard a loud bang consistent with a gunshot," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reported that they set up a perimeter. They then used ballistic shields to protect a woman and two children as they fled the home that was next to the shed. Neighbors also were evacuated, and bystanders were told to shelter in place.