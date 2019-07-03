RACINE — A 45-year-old man was killed after a report of a hit and run early Wednesday morning.
Racine Police responded to the area of Spring and Chicago streets for a report of a hit and run, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department. Officers located the victim in the 2300 block of Spring Street on the street. Racine Rescue treated the victim but he later died at the scene.
The only description of the offending vehicle is that it is an SUV. The investigation is ongoing. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Witnesses with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.