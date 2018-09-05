RACINE — A 36-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after he was stabbed during an altercation and taken to the hospital, Racine Police reported Wednesday morning.
At 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police officers were flagged down at the Racine Police Department by a person reporting a fight. The person said two people were involved in an altercation in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, and a man was stabbed.
The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital by a private party where lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead. Racine Police were unable to confirm where in the hospital the man died or if the lobby was shut down following the incident.
As of Wednesday, the man's name had not been released.
Police interviewed involved people and the Racine County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident.
Racine Police investigators are seeking additional information anyone may have about the stabbing. Witnesses or anyone with information may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. Tipsters can now also use a free mobile app called P3 Tips. To download, go to www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com/sitemenu.aspx?P=P3App&ID=417.