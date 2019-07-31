{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Police Department
RACINE — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by a car and was discovered lying in the street by off-duty Racine Police officers, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department.

Late Tuesday night, off-duty Racine Police officers who were on their way home found a man lying in the street at the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets. 

Police responded at 11:36 p.m. The man was injured and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, so the officers notified Racine rescue and began life-saving measures. The victim, a 64-year-old man, was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

While officers were on scene, a vehicle pulled up and the driver reportedly admitted to being the person who hit the man. The driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

