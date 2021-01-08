 Skip to main content
Man demanded to be let back in a bar after falling off of a stool and being cut off, allegedly had a gun
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who demanded to be let back into a bar after falling off of a stool and being cut off also allegedly had a gun.

Jessie J. Epps, 48, of the 3300 block of Daisy Lane, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2 a.m. Thursday, an officer responded to the front of On The Level Bar, 2139 Racine St., for a man with a gun.

Jessie Epps

Epps

Upon arrival, the officer found Epps who then fled north before eventually putting his hands up. Epps was stumbling over his words and could barely keep his balance. The officer retraced the path of Epps and found a handgun in the snow on the northwest side of the Wells Brothers building.

The officer spoke with a witness who said that Epps was inside the bar when he fell off his bar stool. He was then helped out of the bar as he was cut off from drinking. A few minutes later, he came back and banged on the windows, demanding to be let back in. The witness said she saw a handgun in his hands.

Epps was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

