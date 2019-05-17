Try 3 months for $3

RAYMOND — A man is dead after he reportedly crashed into a construction crane near Caledonia, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday. 

At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, a GMC Sierra traveling east on 7 Mile Road from the West Frontage Road allegedly crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.

The man was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital by the Town of Raymond Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Assisting agencies included Racine Sheriff’s Department and Town of Raymond Fire Department.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments