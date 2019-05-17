RAYMOND — A man is dead after he reportedly crashed into a construction crane near Caledonia, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.
At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, a GMC Sierra traveling east on 7 Mile Road from the West Frontage Road allegedly crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.
The man was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital by the Town of Raymond Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.
Assisting agencies included Racine Sheriff’s Department and Town of Raymond Fire Department.
The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available.
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brittaney Latrice Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittaney Latrice Brown, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Cassandra Christine Fischer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra Christine Fischer, 200 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
Julio C. Herrera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julio C. Herrera, 3000 block of Gates Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse Michael Koller
Jesse Michael Koller, 200 block of West Main Street, child enticement, exposing intimate parts, fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a child.
Jovahnte M. Lewis
Jovahnte M. Lewis, 1300 block of West Boulevard, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kywhane M. Nash
Kywhane M. Nash, Milwaukee, second-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon.
Adam Wesley Ricchio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam Wesley Ricchio, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 6400 block of Pheasant Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather L. Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather L. Deltoro, 6700 block of Novak Road, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Willie James Hubbard
Willie James Hubbard, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cashmier C. McDuffie
Cashmier C. McDuffie, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Destiny K. Sparks
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny K. Sparks, 900 block of Marquette Street, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jose V. Zavala
Jose V. Zavala, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, battery, disorderly conduct.
Nia Lauren Coward
Nia Lauren Coward, 300 block of Main Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Ivonne Fuentes
Ivonne Fuentes, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, operating without a license.
Salley Jean Jordan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Salley Jean Jordan, Waukesha, operating without a license.
