Man convicted of murdering his stepbrother in 1991 fails to obtain early release

RACINE — A man convicted in 1991 of killing his stepbrother in rural Racine County failed in his latest bid for early release in a hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Edwin Hagen, 78, is serving a life sentence plus five years for the 1984 murder of Sanford Gross, 24, who was tied up and transported to Dover where he was hit in the head with a crowbar multiple times and then buried along the Soo Line railroad tracks.

The motive for murder was allegedly money. Gross was lured to a location where he was kidnapped and then held in a hotel where he was forced to sign checks for large sums of money. The checks were made out to the co-defendant, William Varellas.

The defendant has maintained he was innocent of killing his stepbrother.

Motion

In his motion to the court for a modified sentence, Hagen said, “We always want to believe the system will protect us, but that is not necessarily always true.”

Hagen appeared via video and asked the court to release him with 31 years time served. He claimed justice had not been served because the case against him was tainted.

He claimed the investigation into the kidnapping/murder was unfairly influenced by his stepfather — the victim’s father — who allegedly used his ties to organized crime and cash payments to witnesses and crooked cops to implicate Hagen.

The Journal Times is not releasing the names of the people Hagen accused of misconduct.

The defendant provided letters and affidavits that purported to show the victim’s father paid at least two witnesses along with the attorney who facilitated the deals.

Witnesses

The proof of payments to witnesses was found in the file cabinet of the attorney who facilitated the deals and were only discovered after his death. Among his papers was a letter purportedly written by a witness who detailed her bills and the exact amount she would need in order to revise her testimony.

She also allegedly wrote a letter to Varellas, apologized for the “injurious evidence,” and explained she switched sides because she needed the money.

Hagen provided a recent affidavit from Varellas who said he attempted to get the letter introduced into Hagen’s trial but was ignored.

In an affidavit signed in 2019, a friend of the woman’s said she admitted to taking money from the victim’s father in order to “revise her testimony.”

Investigators

The defendant also produced evidence of the close relationship between three investigators who worked on the case and the victim’s father. There were Christmas cards, exchanges of family pictures, vacations together and one of the investigators was a pallbearer at the father’s funeral.

There were other affidavits from witnesses who claimed investigators attempted to influence the testimony of the witnesses.

Hagen also provided as affidavit from Varellas that was signed on July 18, 1988 in which the co-defendant swore he was offered $50,000 for an affidavit implicating Hagen in the crime, which Varellas said he declined to do.

In an interview with the FBI, Varellas said the victim’s father offered him $37,000 in cash plus bail to say it was Hagen who gave him the check signed by the victim.

A transcript of an interview with federal officers was provided to the Racine County Circuit Court in which Varellas said the investigators on the case were paid to lie.

Dental records

In addition to the documents attached to the motion, Hagen also revisited the problem with the dental records.

Gross was kidnapped in Chicago on Feb. 1, 1984 and the skeletal remains were discovered in November 1986 — almost three years later.

At issue was the fact the teeth of the skeletal remains were not exactly a match for the dental records of Gross, whose dentist testified his client was dealing with an impacted wisdom tooth at the time of his disappearance, but there was no evidence of that in the skeletal remains.

At trial, the defense argued the skeletal remains did not belong to Gross.

The person who told investigators where to look for the body was Mark Whiting, who claimed to have aided in the kidnapping/murder scheme.

The story related by Whiting was occasionally problematic. He told investigators that Hagen and Varellas used shovels to dig a hole to bury Gross.

At trial, the defense questioned whether the two men could have dug a hole using just shovels in the middle of a Wisconsin winter.

At issue

The problem with the dental records and some of the documents is that they were not new evidence.

As Judge Faye Flancher explained, only new evidence could be considered by the court.

Some of the issues raised by Hagen, such as the dental records, were actually known at the 1991 trial.

Dirk Jensen, of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, objected to having the documents considered on the grounds they came without verification — without any testimony as to where they came from.

Hagen claimed letters came from the attorney’s file cabinets after his death, but the truth of that was unknown.

The defendant represented himself in the motion and did not subpoena witnesses to testify as to the authenticity of the documents or how they came to be in Hagen’s hands.