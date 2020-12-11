Man convicted of killing RPD Officer John Hetland sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole

One of the patrons showed him the other back door, which led into the back of the bar.

Interior surveillance video showed Ward going directly to the cash register.

According to trial testimony, he demanded the bartender hand over the money in the drawer and the money bag.

The video also showed another figure, that of Hetland, who was off-duty at the time, jumping over the bar and confronting the armed man.

Hetland was at the bar having dinner with a friend.

After a brief struggle, Ward pushed Hetland back and shot him once in the chest. He died at the scene.

DNA evidence on Hetland as well as a doorknob led investigators directly to Ward, who had been released from prison just four days before the robbery and was still on federal probation.

Like all felons, Ward’s DNA was in a government system. He was arrested ten days after the murder.