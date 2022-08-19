Man convicted of killing Becky Rannow allegedly bit another inmate's ear off

RACINE — The man found guilty of killing Becky Rannow is now accused of trying to bite off the ear of another Racine County Jail inmate and stabbing him multiple times with pencils.

Montreal D. Greer, 40, is now charged with felony counts of mayhem and battery by prisoners.

Greer, on July 22, was found guilty of killing Rannow 11 months after she was found shot dead in her home; Greer and Rannow had previously been roommates.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, correctional officers in the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., responded to a call for help in the 2D segregation area of the jail.

When the COs got to the area, they saw Greer on top of another inmate in that inmate's cell. As the inmate stood up, COs noticed blood on the ground and blood coming from his ear. The man said Greer had bitten his ear off and stabbed him three times.

Greer had allegedly said "No, your ear gone!" and "I told you I was coming for you."

The inmate's inner ear was bitten off and had to be placed on ice to see if it could be reattached.

He said both he and Greer were on 2D segregation, and just a week ago he had broken his hand and was supposed to be in a medical pod. Right before the attack, he was cleaning some dishes when Greer rushed into his cell and started to attack him. Greer had three pencils in between his fingers, and stabbed him in the head and chest. He then held up his arm to hold Greer off and Greer then began biting his hand. He then bit a piece of his ear off and spit it on the ground.

The man had a puncture wound and abrasions to his chest, head and upper back. His ear could not be reattached and it is probable the rest of the ear has to be removed.

A deputy searched Greer's cell and saw a box of sharpened pencils on his desk. Scratched into his mirror was the word "KILL."

Greer has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom on Monday.

For the killing of Rannow, Greer is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.