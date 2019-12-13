Man convicted of 2009 Illinois murder arrested on drug charges in Racine

RACINE — A Racine man who was convicted for second-degree murder in Illinois 10 years ago has been charged with four drug dealing-related felonies after a police search of his home reportedly uncovered 50.1 grams of MDMA (which is also known as ecstasy or molly), 7.8 grams of cocaine and 23.8 grams of marijuana.

The Racine Police Department reported that when the home on the 1300 block of South Memorial Drive was searched, three teenagers were found inside, along with the man who was charged. Earnest Phillips, 37, of the address, and one other adult.

Phillips was charged on Thursday with possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of controlled substances and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all of which are repeat felony offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, Phillips has a conviction for second-degree murder in Chicago. Phillips had originally been charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 33-year-old man in the chest in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood in February 2007. He was convicted two years later, according to Racine Police.