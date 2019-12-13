Man convicted of 2009 Illinois murder arrested on drug charges in Racine

RACINE — A Racine man who was convicted for second-degree murder in Illinois 10 years ago has been charged with four drug dealing-related felonies after a police search of his home reportedly uncovered 50.1 grams of MDMA (which is also known as ecstasy or molly), 7.8 grams of cocaine and 23.8 grams of marijuana.
The Racine Police Department reported that when the home on the 1300 block of South Memorial Drive was searched, three teenagers were found inside, along with the man who was charged. Earnest Phillips, 37, of the address, and one other adult.
Phillips was charged on Thursday with possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of controlled substances and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all of which are repeat felony offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, Phillips has a conviction for second-degree murder in Chicago. Phillips had originally been charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 33-year-old man in the chest in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood in February 2007. He was convicted two years later, according to Racine Police.
In 2006, Phillips was convicted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of 30-500 grams of a controlled substance in Cook County, Ill.
After an initial appearance Thursday, during which a $10,000 cash bond was set for the Racine charges, a preliminary hearing for Phillips was scheduled for Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher T. Rogers
Christopher T. Rogers, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony ID theft for financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kendall Marshawn Hill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kendall Marshawn Hill, 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Liza Marie Miller
Liza Marie Miller, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs/possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of other Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Tyrone Jason Smith
Tyrone Jason Smith, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, stalking.
Horace Lavon Willis
Horace Lavon Willis, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Devonte Antonio Culpepper
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devonte Antonio Culpepper, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Eduardo Alejandro Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eduardo Alejandro Flores, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
James Paul Fonk II
James Paul Fonk II, 6200 block of Lincoln Shire Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Cassandra Rae Halter
Cassandra Rae Halter, 22000 block of Hanson Road, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Jennifer Mejia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jennifer Mejia, 9300 block of Tamarack Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.
Amy Michelle Tremmel
Amy Michelle Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.