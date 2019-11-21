Man claimed he meant to pay for knives he took out of Menards, but didn’t have any money on him

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to steal two knives from Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, on Monday.
When confronted after being caught by Menards’ loss-prevention employee, the man reportedly said he “did not intend to steal.” But when police patted him down, he did not have anything on his person that could have been used to pay for the knives.
The man, Michael James Johann of the 1500 block of Oxford Lane, also allegedly provided a fake name to officers before admitting he had lied because he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Johann has been charged with theft, obstructing an officer and two counts of bail jumping, all of which are misdemeanors.
He is also currently facing charges for felony possession of cocaine as a repeat offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johann’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday in the cocaine possession case. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.