Man claimed he meant to pay for knives he took out of Menards, but didn’t have any money on him
Crime and Courts

Man claimed he meant to pay for knives he took out of Menards, but didn't have any money on him

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to steal two knives from Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, on Monday.

When confronted after being caught by Menards’ loss-prevention employee, the man reportedly said he “did not intend to steal.” But when police patted him down, he did not have anything on his person that could have been used to pay for the knives.

The man, Michael James Johann of the 1500 block of Oxford Lane, also allegedly provided a fake name to officers before admitting he had lied because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Johann has been charged with theft, obstructing an officer and two counts of bail jumping, all of which are misdemeanors.

He is also currently facing charges for felony possession of cocaine as a repeat offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johann’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday in the cocaine possession case. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail.

Michael Johann

Johann
