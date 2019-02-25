RACINE — A Racine man who reportedly threatened to “shoot up” a veterans' facility at Southern Wisconsin Center, and who faces three counts of sexual assault of a child, was also charged Monday with felony bail jumping.
Thomas J. Baggesen, 57, of the 5300 block of Marboro Drive, has been facing three counts of first-degree child sexual assault, intercourse with a child under age 12. Those charges were filed last June 12.
On July 5, Baggesen was released under conditions of bond that he not commit any new crimes and to remain under house arrest. His bond was later modified to allow him time out of the house for doctor appointments, grocery shopping and to get prescriptions from a certain CVS Pharmacy.
According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Racine County Circuit Court:
On Wednesday, Baggesen went to the Veterans Affairs clinic at Shemanske Hall at Southern Wisconsin Center, 21425 Spring St., in the Town of Dover. While there, he reportedly told a nurse that every day he wakes up and wants to kill someone and that it would most likely be a police officer.
Based on those statements, Baggesen was transferred to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
On Thursday, Baggesen left the VA Medical Center. A VA police officer reported that Baggesen was uncooperative there, made threats to “shoot up” the VA clinic at Shemanske Hall, where he had just come from and was causing a disturbance throughout the night.
Deputies took Baggesen into custody upon his return to Southern Wisconsin Center Thursday because his statements had violated the terms of his bond by creating a disturbance.
Baggesen could be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for up to six years, or both, on the new charge alone. He was being held in the Racine County Jail Monday on a $10,000 cash bond, according to online records. His preliminary hearing on the new charge is set for March 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.