RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his third offense of operating while intoxicated in connection to a May incident in which he allegedly crashed into two parked cars.
Nathan J. Romnek, 30, who lives in the 4200 block of Olive Street, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense), a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the complaint:
At about 9:30 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to a report of a car crash with possible entrapment at Taylor Avenue and Jerome Boulevard on the city’s south side.
Upon arrival, an officer observed a gold Pontiac that was upright in the northbound lane on Taylor at Jerome. He also observed a crowd that was gathered around a man, later identified as Romnek. The officer approached Romnek and reported that he appeared confused, had a slow response time and was slurring his words.
The officer spoke with a witness who observed Romnek frantically going through items in the driver’s seat. The witness allegedly tried to pull Romnek out of the vehicle and said that Romnek kept stating he needed his phone. The witness estimated that Romnek’s vehicle was traveling at about 60 mph before the crash.
The witness attempted to keep Romnek on the scene, but Romnek took off running down Taylor Avenue, according to the report. The witness caught up with Romnek and helped to keep him in the area until police arrived.
The officer reported that Romnek’s vehicle appeared to have struck a parked vehicle, which was then pushed into another parked vehicle at the scene. Both vehicles were legally parked at the time. Romnek’s vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage and airbag deployment.
After being transferred to the hospital for possible injuries, Romnek was reported to smell of alcohol, had bloodshot and glassy eyes and slurred speech according to the criminal complaint. Romnek said he was too injured to perform the walk and turn and leg stand tests; the officer administered a horizontal gaze test. Romnek was then placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. He refused to provide an evidentiary sample of his blood.
Romnek had previously signed a $500 signature bond after an incident on Jan. 25, for which he was charged for operating while revoked. The bond included conditions that Romnek not drive unless properly licensed and not commit any new crimes. That order remained in effect until May 31.
According to court records, Romnek made his initial appearance Friday and a signature bond of $2,000 was set.
A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. on July 30.
Romnek also faces charges from a Thursday incident, in which he is accused of violating a retraining order. He was charged with misdemeanor charges of violating a harassment restraining order with domestic abuse assessments and bail jumping. He is due in court on July 7 for that case.
Romnek was in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.