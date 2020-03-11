Man charged with 6th OWI after allegedly crashing into vehicle, ending up in front yard

RACINE — A Racine man is charged with what could be his 6th OWI after allegedly crashing his vehicle into another vehicle and then a front yard.

Timothy J. Hermes, 48, of the 2000 block of Carter Street, is facing a felony OWI charge with a general alcohol concentration enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Racine officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash at 14th Street and Park Avenue. The officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of 1346 Park Ave. and another vehicle with heavy front end damage.

The driver of the second vehicle stated that he was traveling west on 14th Street, when the first vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with him.

Officers observed that the driver of the first vehicle on the yard was awake and conscious. He was identified as Hermes and officers deduced that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol — allegedly Hermes' breath smelled of alcohol, he could not finish his sentences and could not stand up on his own.